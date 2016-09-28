Is Justin Theroux Asking Emily Blunt If She's Pregnant Appropriate?

In February of 2016, Emily Blunt was in the middle of filming Girl On The Train, a psychological thriller. While on-set, Blunt had a big secret: she was pregnant with her second child with husband John Krasinski. She, like most women, did not immediately divulge that private fact.
Co-star Justin Theroux had his suspicions about Blunt's behavior. In an interview with ET, Theroux said he not only guessed that Blunt was pregnant, but that he also straight-up asked her before she told anyone. While filming a scene, Blunt tried to excuse herself from doing small stunts which shocked Theroux who had seen her tackle much bigger physical feats in her previous movies.
"She was like, 'Yeah, I don’t think I’d be sitting on the floor. I think I’d be leaning against the counter,'" he told ET. "We were like, 'No, it makes total sense for you to be sitting on the floor. And then you just get up and run.' She was like, 'Nah, I’m not gonna do that. I’m gonna twist my hip or something.'" The badgering did not end there, according to the interview. "Later that day, we went back to my place and she was not having a cocktail and I asked, 'Are you pregnant?' And she was like, 'Shhh!!' And we had a big hug over that," he said. "It was a little secret we had to keep for a while until it became obvious."
Listen, despite well-meaning intensions, it's never appropriate to ask a woman whether or not she's pregnant. Not on the set of a movie or while having a drink...it's never okay. You'd think that after seeing all of the speculation Theroux's wife, Jennifer Aniston, is constantly put through he would know how sensitive the topic is for a number of reasons. When a woman wants to tell someone she is pregnant, she will.
Like many women in the workplace, Blunt knew it was in her best interest to not reveal she was pregnant. She is also a celebrity and the media coverage of a pregnant actress is a whole different beast of burden to deal with. It feels inappropriate for Theroux to almost brag that he outed Blunt for being pregnant. Friends or not, Theroux should have known better. What if she wasn't pregnant and just offering suggestions for the scene? Leave personal matters out of workplace life. It's always better that way.
