Home Depot Pulled This Terrifying Halloween Decoration

Halloween is supposed to scary, but it's not supposed to be downright disturbing. You wouldn't know it if you saw this Home Depot Halloween decoration, which Mashable reports freaked customers out so much that they demanded it be removed from the shelves.
Home Depot listened, but its creepy memory lives on forever on the internet.
Specifically, the "Peeper Creeper," which hangs on a window and looks like someone peering inside, was pulled after customers complained that it glorified voyeurism. Shopper Breanne Hunt-Wells, who first saw the decoration in a store in Markham, Ontario, spoke to CBC's radio Retro Morning show about her concerns.
"I fail to see the humor in it," she said. "It makes light of a very serious crime. Voyeurism is a crime in Canada."
Luckily, Home Depot agreed, releasing a statement shortly before beginning to remove the offending decoration. "We agree that this is not in line with our core values," they told CBC. "And when we heard, took immediate action and are currently in the process of removing this product from our assortment."
No word on whether or not the decoration still appears in store, but it's definitely still online, ready and waiting to give you nightmares.
