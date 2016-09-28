Between 2008 and 2012, all four Twilight books were made into movies. The last in the saga was even painfully stretched out into two films just so we could savor it. But then, we had to come to terms with the fact that there would be no more new vampire births or bed-breaking sex scenes.
That's why we were confused to learn that Lionsgate co-chairman Patrick Wachsberger would consider making more Twilight movies. He told Screen Daily that it would come down to what Stephanie Meyer, the author of the books, was up for. "If she wants to tell a story related to those characters we're here for her," he said.
Another way to give Twilight fans suffering from withdrawal their fix would be to reboot the movies. Kristen Stewart has said she's not sure if she'd act in one, but she is interested how they would turn out. But just four years after the last movie came out, it seems a bit soon for that.
So get on those new storylines, Stephanie Meyer, or we may never see another scene where Taylor Lautner gratuitously strips down to his underwear and transforms into a werewolf again.
