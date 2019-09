Coffee has seen us through a lot of tough times. Those all-nighters in college, work deadlines, and hangovers from hell — we couldn't have made it to the other side without the help of coffee. Because of all its reliable service over the years, on this Thursday, September 29th, you're probably going to want to observe National Coffee Day. Luckily, some of our favorite coffee spots are making it easy for us to celebrate by offering deals and freebies all day long. Here's exactly where to find them:In honor of the chain's 66 years of serving coffee, you can get your hands on a medium hot coffee for 66 cents. Krispy Kreme

What's better than a cup of coffee? How about a nice glazed doughnut on the side? Krispy Kreme is giving each customer a 12-ounce cup of coffee and an original glazed doughnut, both completely for FREE.Purchase any fresh food item at participating Peet's locations and get a free medium drip coffee.This chain got high-tech for National Coffee Day. Text "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 to receive a coupon for one free hot or iced coffee.Download the new Coffee Bean Rewards app to get a free shot of espresso from participating locations.Show this coupon at the check-out counter for a free small coffee, tea, or cappuccino on Thursday.At this convenience store, the deal is seriously straightforward: Get a free coffee of any size all day long.While supplies last, you can get a free coffee in a free mug at LaMar's.Take the afternoon edge off with a $1 ice coffee available from 2 to 5 p.m. Birch Coffee

New Yorkers rejoice. From 7 to 10 a.m., Birch is giving away free drip coffees.