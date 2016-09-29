Coffee has seen us through a lot of tough times. Those all-nighters in college, work deadlines, and hangovers from hell — we couldn't have made it to the other side without the help of coffee. Because of all its reliable service over the years, on this Thursday, September 29th, you're probably going to want to observe National Coffee Day. Luckily, some of our favorite coffee spots are making it easy for us to celebrate by offering deals and freebies all day long. Here's exactly where to find them:
Dunkin' Donuts
In honor of the chain's 66 years of serving coffee, you can get your hands on a medium hot coffee for 66 cents.
Krispy Kreme
What's better than a cup of coffee? How about a nice glazed doughnut on the side? Krispy Kreme is giving each customer a 12-ounce cup of coffee and an original glazed doughnut, both completely for FREE.
Peet's Coffee
Purchase any fresh food item at participating Peet's locations and get a free medium drip coffee.
Cumberland Farms
This chain got high-tech for National Coffee Day. Text "FREECOFFEE" to 64827 to receive a coupon for one free hot or iced coffee.
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Download the new Coffee Bean Rewards app to get a free shot of espresso from participating locations.
Pilot Flying J
Show this coupon at the check-out counter for a free small coffee, tea, or cappuccino on Thursday.
WaWa
At this convenience store, the deal is seriously straightforward: Get a free coffee of any size all day long.
LaMar's Donuts
While supplies last, you can get a free coffee in a free mug at LaMar's.
Dairy Queen
Take the afternoon edge off with a $1 ice coffee available from 2 to 5 p.m.
Birch Coffee
New Yorkers rejoice. From 7 to 10 a.m., Birch is giving away free drip coffees.
