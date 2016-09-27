We love watching behind-the-scenes montages from celebrity photo shoots. From the dream locations and racks of gorgeous clothing, to endearing, off-the-cuff moments, they can be just as captivating as the final photographs. But what we love even more is when our favorite cover stars are put to the test with quirky challenges that expose hidden talents.
Allure gave us just that with its video celebrating Kendall Jenner’s photo shoot with the mag, not only pairing her with a slow-moving and adorable sloth, but also asking the model and reality star to do the no-mirror makeup challenge as part of a series of first-time experiences.
We know from watching countless YouTubers apply makeup sans mirror — and trying it ourselves on the train — that the results can be hilariously disastrous. But Jenner pulls through like a champ, applying eyeliner and lipstick that’s just a little bit wonky. Despite having a seemingly endless parade of glam squads handle her looks for modeling and reality TV, something tells us she’s had no-mirror practice as part of that #jetsetmodellife. See how she fares — and rises to other challenges — in the video above.
Allure gave us just that with its video celebrating Kendall Jenner’s photo shoot with the mag, not only pairing her with a slow-moving and adorable sloth, but also asking the model and reality star to do the no-mirror makeup challenge as part of a series of first-time experiences.
We know from watching countless YouTubers apply makeup sans mirror — and trying it ourselves on the train — that the results can be hilariously disastrous. But Jenner pulls through like a champ, applying eyeliner and lipstick that’s just a little bit wonky. Despite having a seemingly endless parade of glam squads handle her looks for modeling and reality TV, something tells us she’s had no-mirror practice as part of that #jetsetmodellife. See how she fares — and rises to other challenges — in the video above.
Advertisement