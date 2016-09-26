If you live in the Northeast of the U.S., you might want to check on the meat in your fridge. The CDC announced on Saturday that it is investigating a possible E. coli contamination linked to ground beef, after outbreaks reported in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.
According to the CDC, the outbreak is likely due to beef products produced by Massachusetts-based Adams Farm Slaughterhouse that may have been contaminated. On Saturday, Adams Farm recalled several of its beef, veal, and bison products after being notified of seven illnesses that were associated with the items. Five of those affected, the CDC says, were hospitalized, though none of them have developed hemolytic uremic syndrome, a severe complication of E. coli that can lead to kidney failure.
In addition to kidney failure, E. coli 0157:H7, the strain identified in the outbreak, can also cause severe diarrhea and abdominal cramps. Another symptom of infection is seeing blood in your stool, although, some infected people might experience no symptoms at all.
The CDC advises that consumers, retailers, and restaurants throw out the affected meat products or return them to the place of purchase. If you do dispose of the products, make sure to put them into a sealed bag before throwing in the trash to make sure that children, pets, or other animals can't reach them. For more information on the affected products, check the USDA's website.
The CDC also notes in its press release that "this investigation is ongoing, and we will update the public when more information becomes available."
