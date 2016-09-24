A new Anne of Green Gables movie is on the way!



Those of you who have been fearing the inevitable tense political debate with a long-lost relative that happens every Thanksgiving can rest assured: there is an alternative. PBS announced that it will premiere a new film adaptation of the childhood classic Anne of Green Gables on Thanksgiving night. The film will feature Ella Ballentine as Anne and Martin Sheen as her carefree guardian. The film will premiere at 8 p.m. EST, which should get you out of any volatile post-dinner conversations.



The movie is based on the first Anne of Green Gables book by Lucy Maud Montgomery. It tells the story of a rambunctious 11-year-old orphan, Anne Shirley. After she is accidentally sent to Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, siblings who meant to adopt a boy to help them manage their farm, she has to navigate life in a new town with new friends and guardians.