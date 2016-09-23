Margot Robbie will have another feather in her cap as she's been tapped to host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.
The Weeknd, new hairdo and all, will join her as musical guest.
Robbie has emerged from the miasma of Suicide Squad and The Legend of Tarzan smelling more or less like a rose. It's a remarkable feat when an actor can suffer through two more or less giant dogs with her star undimmed. That's as great a testament to Robbie's star power as any movie role.
We're thinking that this will allow Robbie to show off her comedy chops. Too often she's been in the shadow of a male costar who's about half as interesting as she is. It's a safe bet that there will definitely be some kind of Suicide Squad sketch. Especially because there's no way it could be as bad as the original. Maybe she'll be in a new episode of "The Californians?"
Saturday Night Live premieres October 1 on NBC.
The Weeknd, new hairdo and all, will join her as musical guest.
Robbie has emerged from the miasma of Suicide Squad and The Legend of Tarzan smelling more or less like a rose. It's a remarkable feat when an actor can suffer through two more or less giant dogs with her star undimmed. That's as great a testament to Robbie's star power as any movie role.
We're thinking that this will allow Robbie to show off her comedy chops. Too often she's been in the shadow of a male costar who's about half as interesting as she is. It's a safe bet that there will definitely be some kind of Suicide Squad sketch. Especially because there's no way it could be as bad as the original. Maybe she'll be in a new episode of "The Californians?"
Saturday Night Live premieres October 1 on NBC.
Advertisement