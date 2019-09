Margot Robbie will have another feather in her cap as she's been tapped to host the season premiere of Saturday Night Live.The Weeknd, new hairdo and all , will join her as musical guest.Robbie has emerged from the miasma of Suicide Squad and The Legend of Tarzan smelling more or less like a rose. It's a remarkable feat when an actor can suffer through two more or less giant dogs with her star undimmed. That's as great a testament to Robbie's star power as any movie role.We're thinking that this will allow Robbie to show off her comedy chops. Too often she's been in the shadow of a male costar who's about half as interesting as she is. It's a safe bet that there will definitely be some kind of Suicide Squad sketch. Especially because there's no way it could be as bad as the original. Maybe she'll be in a new episode of " The Californians ?"Saturday Night Live premieres October 1 on NBC.