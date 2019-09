According to a brief published in The New York Times in 1989, 26-year-old nursing-home aide named Gwendolyn Graham was convicted "of five counts of murder and one of conspiracy for killing severely incapacitated patients." Her lover and former coworker, Catherine Wood, who apparently acted as a lookout and later testified against Graham, was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison. In 1987, the two were responsible for the deaths of eight patients residing at the Alpine Manor nursing home in Walker, MI.Wood told the judge that the murders were part of a pact to "bind their love." Graham reportedly told her that killing these people helped her "relieve tension."But here's where things get really creepy: Just like in American Horror Story, reports from the time suggested that the "Lethal Lovers," as they came to be called, may have chosen their victims based on their initials, which they used to spell out the word "murder." Unlike the show, that plan fell through , because their chosen victims put up more of a fight than the two had anticipated.The 1992 true crime novel Forever and Five Days , by Lowell Cauffiel, is based on their story, and, in yet another parallel with the show, Graham and Wood appeared in two episodes of a TV series called The Serial Killers, in which they recounted the details of their crimes.According to the International Business Times , Graham is currently serving out her life sentence at Graham at Huron Valley Correctional Facility in Ypsilanti, MI. Wood has been eligible for parole since 2005. She could be released from FCI Tallahassee in 2021.