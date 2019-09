Karlie Kloss' Latest Collaboration Might Surprise You

In anticipation of the release of her eBay Unboxed collection , we talked with Karlie about her inspiration and personal style. She even shared a little advice about home décor, entertaining, and shopping."I like to keep my home style polished, comfortable, and warm. I travel a lot for work, so I wanted to create a living space at home that makes me feel calm and rested. I like to mix and match different styles by pairing bold, statement items with those that are more classic and simple.""It’s a great hub for purchasing tech items and gear, home staples, and fashion finds. I’ve bought everything from video gear for my YouTube channel Klossy to baking sheets for my kitchen. I love searching the curated collections list, which is a great way to find inspiration from other users and explore different aesthetics.""Keep it simple and add your own personal touch. When I moved to New York, I didn’t know much about home decorating, so I looked to my family and girlfriends for their tips and second opinions. Even today, I’m constantly asking them for decorating ideas and inspiration, which is why it has been fun to team up with eBay and the Klossy community to find some new pieces!""' Kookies, ' of course!""I’m obsessed with my brand new Pendleton blanket. It’s really soft, and the colored print gives my living room the perfect pop.""An incredible rug can really elevate the look of any room; it’s a great investment piece and provides the foundation for your home or apartment décor."