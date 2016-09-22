Karlie Kloss' Latest Collaboration Might Surprise You

A change of season means a change of style. It's the perfect time to update your wardrobe with the newest fall trends and freshen up your home with some cozy and cute finds. This year, it’s easier than ever to add a new spark to your everyday life, thanks to model and style icon Karlie Kloss and her most recent collaboration with eBay.
If you ever thought eBay was only for buying and selling secondhand pieces, Karlie’s new Unboxed collection is going to blow your mind. Using her knowledge as an eBay shopper herself (plus her amazing taste), Karlie has curated an assortment of home, tech, and fashion items, which are now available for purchase here. The collection includes items from famous designers like Nate Berkus and reliable brands like KitchenAid. You can preview many of Karlie’s picks in her eBay Unboxed video, below.
In the video, Karlie is prepping for a dinner party with friends and turns to eBay for help getting her apartment — and herself — party-ready. The video concludes with Karlie asking if she's forgotten anything, and fans can actually make suggestions via Twitter. You can share the tech, home, and fashion items you've been wanting this season by including the hashtags #eBayUnboxed and #Sweepstakes and by tagging @eBay in your suggestion Tweet. If that wasn't cool enough, Karlie and eBay will send 10 lucky participants the items they suggest, as a special thanks.
Redecorating with @KarlieKloss was a blast. Watch her piece together the perfect space. #eBayUnboxed pic.twitter.com/sZA2xbgiHz— eBay (@eBay) September 22, 2016
In anticipation of the release of her eBay Unboxed collection, we talked with Karlie about her inspiration and personal style. She even shared a little advice about home décor, entertaining, and shopping.
How would you describe your home style?
"I like to keep my home style polished, comfortable, and warm. I travel a lot for work, so I wanted to create a living space at home that makes me feel calm and rested. I like to mix and match different styles by pairing bold, statement items with those that are more classic and simple."
Can you share some of your tips for shopping on eBay for home finds?
"It’s a great hub for purchasing tech items and gear, home staples, and fashion finds. I’ve bought everything from video gear for my YouTube channel Klossy to baking sheets for my kitchen. I love searching the curated collections list, which is a great way to find inspiration from other users and explore different aesthetics."
What are some of your easy tips for updating apartment decor?
"Keep it simple and add your own personal touch. When I moved to New York, I didn’t know much about home decorating, so I looked to my family and girlfriends for their tips and second opinions. Even today, I’m constantly asking them for decorating ideas and inspiration, which is why it has been fun to team up with eBay and the Klossy community to find some new pieces!"
In the video, you're shown preparing for a dinner party — what’s your favorite go-to recipe for a crowd?
"'Kookies,' of course!"
What's the most surprising thing you've found on eBay?
"I’m obsessed with my brand new Pendleton blanket. It’s really soft, and the colored print gives my living room the perfect pop."
What's one easy tip you'd suggest for updating your apartment for fall?
"An incredible rug can really elevate the look of any room; it’s a great investment piece and provides the foundation for your home or apartment décor."
