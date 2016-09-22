Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In October

Netflix, we have a bone to pick with you. Once again, you are yanking some of our favorites from our queues. It's hard to wrap our heads around it, but yes, it's that dreaded time when we have to say goodbye to some top-notch movies and shows. Even though it happens every month, it doesn't get any easier.



If, like us, you were planning on holding a scary-movie marathon, you better act fast. Halloween-friendly thrillers (Insomnia, Devil) and frightening flicks (The Exorcist, Estranged) will be gone by mid-October.



Of course, there are some funny flicks we have to say farewell to as well, like Beverly Hills Cop II and Mr. Deeds. All in all, this roster is full of cinematic gems, so cancel your weekend plans, pop a bag of popcorn, and start catching up. That's what we'll be doing. Happy binging!

