What a conundrum: Why are we so disgusted by Twitter trolls and yet so delighted when a new edition of "Mean Tweets" comes along? Are we terrible people?
Mull on that one while you watch Jimmy Kimmel Live's 10th "Mean Tweets" sketch, which aired last night. According to the Twittersphere, Hugh Grant is about as charming as having one's scrotum stuck in a DVD case. Bryan Cranston looks like Jim Carrey doing a Matthew McConaughey impersonation. And Margot Robbie needs a "tongue punch in the fart box." Guys, that's just nasty.
Ryan Gosling was also struck down by a scathing fart joke.
"Why does Ryan Gosling always look like he’s trying to squeeze a fart out without it making any noise?" he read out.
The not-married Canadian actor was quick to defend his honor: "Because I'm a gentleman."
Don't we know it. Watch the video below to see Kiefer Sutherland flip off his critics, Melissa McCarthy be compared to Tyler Perry's Madea, and Kate Hudson laugh off being called a "dead-eyed trash bag."
