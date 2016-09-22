Elliot finally comes to the real question: why. Why does Mr. Robot keep coming back, keep making plans, keep trying to destroy the world? Why is his agenda so different than Elliot’s? Why, Elliot wants to know, does Mr. Robot keep tormenting him? Which is really just asking why he’s tormenting himself. Mr. Robot says, when Elliot asks what “all the way” means with this plan, “you’re meant to know only what you can handle.” Elliot realizes it’s a distraction. He jumps on Tyrell’s computer, shutting down the malware. Tyrell gets his gun and Elliot decides to bet on him not being real, being a hallucination like Mr. Robot. He bets on himself, saying, “I’m the only one that exists. It’s time to finally take back control. Real control.” Tyrell shoots and it seems that what you get when you can’t distinguish reality from fiction is a serious stomach wound. Mr. Robot planned for this. All the way meant killing Elliot -- and himself -- in favor of pushing this plan to end Evil Corp forward.



Just before the lights finally, truly go off, Tyrell calls Angela. She seems to know the entire plan. She assures him he did what he had to do, and tells him to stay there so the when he awakes he’s the first person “he” (unclear if that’s Elliot or Mr. Robot) sees. “I love him,” Tyrell says. “So do I,” replies Angela. The FBI weren’t the only ones with no idea who the mastermind of this crime was. We still have no idea who is at the center, pulling these strings.



As the show closes, Bob Seger's "We've Got Tonight" plays and we slowly close in on Trenton and Mosley discussing how to undo the fsociety hack. They're interrupted by Leon, inexplicably, as the season ends.