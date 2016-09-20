Every Game Of Thrones Fan NEEDS This Cake Pan

If you're looking for a way to become the Khal or Khaleesi of entertaining, consider serving up a cake baked in this special pan at your next party. Sold exclusively on ThinkGeek.com, this dragon cake pan is made to hold around 8 cups of cake batter, which is the equivalent of about two boxes of a standard cake mix. That means you can whip up the large dragon cake in any (or all) of your favorite cake flavors. Think of the potential to bake treats resembling all three of Daenerys' dragons — you could decorate each to match the color and markings of Drogon, Viserion, and Rhaegal.
The product description points out that the chef should be sure the grease and flour the pan thoroughly before pouring in the batter to ensure that the cake slides out easily and keeps its form post-baking. The pan is also dishwasher safe, making clean up a breeze, so you can get back to your Game of Thrones party. It's currently on sale for $15.99 on ThinkGeek, so act fast for this flaming hot deal. What a relief that you'll soon be able to bake cakes fit for the Mother of Dragons herself. (DailyDot)
