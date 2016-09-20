The Real Story Behind That Jennifer Lawrence & Chris Pratt Kissing Scene

The internet is currently freaking out over the brief, but intense, kiss between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence in the trailer for their new space odyssey flick, Passengers.
We've all seen celebrities kiss before, but this movie is causing a special buzz because it will feature Lawrence's first "real" sex scene, a topic of concern for the Oscar-winning actress. It's hard to tell if their chemistry stays steaming hot throughout the whole adventure drama, but in the brief trailer, Lawrence and Pratt make a pretty hot and convincing pair.
I mean, we've got to mention that crawling-across-the-table kiss.
However, do you know the real story behind their on-screen love-making?
It was super "bizarre" and "weird" according to Lawrence. To get through the scene, she told the Hollywood Reporter's Actress Roundtable that she got "really, really drunk."
"But then that led to more anxiety when I got home because I was like, 'What have I done? I don't know,' " she said. "It was going to be my first time kissing a married man, and guilt is the worst feeling in your stomach,"and I knew it was my job, but I couldn't tell my stomach that. So I called my mom, and I was like, 'Will you just tell me it's okay?' It was just very vulnerable. And you don't know what's too much. You want to do it real, you want everything to be real, but then… That was the most vulnerable I've ever been."
As for Pratt, he was less nervous and instead focused on making sure his leading lady was feeling totally comfortable. He recently told E! that he knew she was concerned and tried his best to be a true gentlemen. "Your job as a leading man is to make the actress feel comfortable, and you do that by minimizing the amount of people that are there and...having a sense of whether or not they're feeling okay," he said.
But, what's really important, is that one man predicted this whole event. Not only that Pratt and Lawrence would act side-by-side, but also that their kiss would break the internet.
@InfiniteThird one day Chris Pratt will kiss Jennifer Lawrence and the internet will simply explode— Mint Shows (@mintshows) August 6, 2014
Check out the trailer for Passengers below.
