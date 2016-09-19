This year's Triathlon World Series was the scene of an extraordinary demonstration of brotherly love. Yesterday, Olympic medalist Alistair Brownlee stopped to help his equally decorated brother, Jonny, across the finish line. With only 700 meters left to go in the race, Jonny was clearly exhausted and in need of help.
In reaching the end together, the Brownlees lost their lead to South African Henri Schoeman, who finished first. Alistair, in one more gesture of goodwill toward his brother, pushed Jonny over the line first so that he'd take second place.
As remarkable as Alistair's decision was, he didn't hold back while speaking with the BBC: "I wish the flippin' idiot had paced it right and crossed the finish line first," he said. "He could have jogged that last two kilometers and won the race." Now that's a real brother right there.
Check out NBC Sports's coverage of Alistair's selflessness below. Grab some tissues first!
