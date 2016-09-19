There are few things we can rely on in this world: death, taxes, and finding the eating habits of the rich and famous endlessly fascinating. We're always game to try out their recipes. We've eaten like Chrissy Teigen, examined the alimentary habits of Gigi Hadid, and once upon a time, we cooked like Kylie Jenner.
Next up? Kristin Cavallari, the former star of Laguna Beach. Hellogiggles reports that her cookbook, which won't be out until 2018, will focus on Cavallari's daily eating habits.
Cavallari is a pretty active chef on social media. According to her Instagram life, Cavallari whips up delicacies like pizza, pork chops, apple pie, and the occasional smoothie.
If the cookbook is a true reflection of how she eats, we can fully expect to see recipes like the smoothie she posted on Instagram (see below). She writes in the caption that it contains one-half of a banana, protein powder, maca, chia seeds, almond butter, almond milk, anti-aging powder (which, we guess is a thing?), and cod liver oil. Delicious? I won't knock it until I've tried it, but cod liver oil and anti-aging powder has me feeling suspicious. We shall see — we only have to wait until 2018 to give more of her recipes a try.
