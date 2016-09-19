Trying to get back on track after eating plenty of sugar the past month. Frozen banana, 1/2 avocado, protein powder, maca, chia seeds, almond butter, almond milk, He Shou Wu powder (anti-aging!) and cod liver oil since I'm fighting off a cold and sore throat. Plus bee pollen on top #health

