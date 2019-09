This Fifth-Grade Girl Just Schooled Her Classmate On Consent

1. Do not touch my shoulder2. Do not get behind me with all that playing + foolishness. (Don't get behind me at all)3. Do not speak to me unless its a greeting, which will be never4. Stop playing with me on the bus5. I have a short temper with people and you ruin my day because you play 2 much6. Reread 500 times7. You like me (as a gf) but I don't like you (as a bf) I'm 2 young!And in case these rules weren't clear enough for Noah, Zoe issued a very stern warning: "If you break any of these rules I'm calling my dad, my mom's friend, my fake mom, and a janator (don't mind spelling) I know!!!!!!""If you ruin my day I'm going to have to go to counseling!!!!" she wrote, before delivering a final message: "Stop playing with me!!!!!!"Since being posted on Thursday, the list has gotten over 6,000 retweets — and for good reason. As another Twitter user pointed out , Zoe's ability to assert herself at such a young ageis truly commendable."Zoe is my hero!" Lindsay wrote . "She's got consent and boundaries down, communicates very clearly. No excuses, Noah."Though this list was written for a child in grade school, most of us can probably think of a few grown men who would benefit from reading it. And on the flip side, Zoe can serve as an inspiration to us all: The next time a creepy dude won't leave you alone, ask yourself, "What would Zoe do?"