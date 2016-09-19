Jimmy Kimmel Just Made A Very Awkward Joke At The Emmys

The 2016 Emmy Awards were off to a great start when a surprising announcement came over the loudspeaker.
A voiceover announced the next presenter: none other than Bill Cosby.
However, Cosby didn't step out to take the mic — instead, host Jimmy Kimmel came onstage. "Don't worry, he's not really here, I just wanted to see what you guys would do," Kimmel said of the announcement.
And as for the reactions, from what viewers could see, it was a mix between shock and horror. The awards' cameras panned over Ellie Kemper, who looked away awkwardly, and Tina Fey, who mouthed something that was definitely not a look of approval.
If Twitter is any indication, non-celebrity viewers were just as terrified when they heard Cosby's name.
Omg I looked at my tv so fast when they said Bill Cosby #Emmys pic.twitter.com/CRTAQNDN4y— CED_LUVS_BEY (@CED_LUVS_BEY) September 19, 2016
Cosby wasn't really at the awards show. And if these reactions are any indication, that's definitely a good thing.
