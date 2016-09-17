Pizza Fanatic? There's A Sleepaway Camp For That

If you're looking to take your love of pizza to the next level, we have just the thing for you: Pizza sleepaway camp!
This is not a drill. Lovers of thin crust and deep dish alike may want to grab their favorite toppings and start making their way to the nearest airport. According to Tasting Table, the Minneapolis Pizza Club is hosting its third-annual Pizza Camp this weekend at the Baker Near-Wilderness Settlement in Minnesota. What does a pizza camp entail, exactly?
The overnight get-together will include traditional summer-camp activities, like archery and canoeing, alongside the maybe less-traditional song stylings of The Time Life Pizza Collection, a musical duo boasting an impressive repertoire of over 100 pizza-themed cover songs.
And of course, there will be lots and lots of pizza to eat, in the form of a build-your-own pizza-and-toppings bar complete with a homemade mobile woodburning pizza oven for campers to cook their creations.
Campers can then sleep off their carb-induced catatonia on what Pizza Camp's official site describes as "rustic wooden bunks in electricity-free cabins" before rising and shining with an all-camp continental breakfast and morning hike.
Somebody may want to call Katy Perry. She most certainly will not want to miss this.
