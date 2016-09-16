This Little Boy's Hair Is Going Viral For The Most Heartwarming Reason

Two years ago, Thomas Moore saw a video of a girl who had lost her hair due to cancer. He was so touched that he decided to grow out his hair and donate it to survivors like her.
During the process, his hair had to be cornrowed, which was uncomfortable for his head, his aunt Amber Ray told Buzzfeed. He almost gave up, but when the going got tough, they would "re-focus on the reason for growing it." A set of before-and-after photos shared by Ray has over 50,000 retweets.
my nephew grew his hair out for two years to donate to kids with cancer 😭 pic.twitter.com/YuamNNcMEI— amber lynne (@storkpatrol) September 11, 2016
Now, the 10-year-old has cut off enough hair to create not one but three wigs.
"I think it's really fantastic that he felt like he could do something so selfless to help somebody else so much," his mom Angie Pulos told NBC.
Moore said he'd have to readjust to being in school without the look he was known for, but it was all worth it in the end.
Sorry, there was something in my eye.
If you want to donate your hair to help cancer victims, organizations like Locks of Love and Wigs for Kids will make good use of your newly chopped-off locks.
