3. Such Good Hair: After Tiana and Merida, Moana marks only the third Disney princess with curly hair. As far as we can tell, Maui (Dwayne Johnson) is the first curly-haired demigod from the studio. Both manes are glorious, and we are now imagining all the great costumes that are going to follow. Elsa hair is so 2013.4. So Much Cuteness: We haven't seen quite enough of the cute pig Pua in this trailer, but Moana's googly-eyed chicken Heihei makes up for that. Also, those evil, armed coconuts, the Kakamora, might be Disney's answer to the Minions.5. The Rock: It's gratifying to see that Moana is doing most of the badassery in this trailer, shuffling the Rock to the role of wisecracking sidekick. Hopefully, she'll get to be a little funny too.6. We Won't Miss The Love Story: As directors John Musker and Ron Clements said at Comic-Con, this is about Moana finding herself, not about her finding love. We can get our gooey prince stories elsewhere, thank you very much.