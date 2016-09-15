Florida State University had to cancel rush activities and other events Tuesday due to an outbreak of hand, foot, and mouth disease, the Tallahassee Democrat reports.
While colleges are hotbeds for the spread of illnesses, you rarely hear about this one because it's much more common in babies and little kids. However, there are over a dozen at Florida State right now.
The most common symptoms are a sore throat, cough, and lesions on the hands, feet, and mouth, according to FSU's website.
The disease is highly contagious, so people with it should stay away from others, but it's not serious. It lasts for 3-5 days in mild cases or 7-10 for serious ones, and it's very rarely life-threatening.
While @floridastate combats Hand, Foot, Mouth Disease, here are ways you can keep yourself healthy https://t.co/pp3keKo1TZ— FSU CCI (@FSUCCI) September 14, 2016
Most outbreaks of the disease have been among children in east and Southeast Asia, according to the CDC. So unless you're right near FSU, you're likely not in danger.
If you think you are susceptible, all the things you normally do to prevent germs from spreading, like washing your hands frequently and not sharing drinks, are good prevention techniques.
