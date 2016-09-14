We may not know much American Horror Story season 6, but at least Ryan Murphy is letting the cast of his other popular show, Scream Queens, reveal some key details about its sophomore season.
Emma Roberts, who plays the head bitch in charge, Chanel No. 1, was eager to tell the hosts of the Today show all about the plot line of the second season.
According to Roberts, the series picks back up with Chanel No. 1, Chanel No. 3 (Billie Lourd), and Chanel No. 5 (Abigail Breslin) as they are recruited by their former headmistress Cathy Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) to work at her experimental hospital. Each episode will feature patients on the brink of death suffering from unknown, weird illnesses. As Roberts said, "Every week there's a new bizarre medical mystery that is based on a real case."
When asked about characters' deaths, Roberts said "every week it is crazy." We wonder who will make it out of the crazy hospital alive. Will Dr. Brock Holt (John Stamos)? Or Dr. Cassidy Cascade (Taylor Lautner)? Will Chanel herself?
This season already seems devilishly entertaining.
Scream Queens season 2 premieres September 20 on Fox at 9 p.m.
