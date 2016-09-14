Think about a $20 bill. What can it get you? A manicure? Maybe a pizza?
Now, think about traveling. Imagine the all-too-familiar feeling of surfing the web in vain, looking for a ticket. Three hundred dollars?! That's like, a year's worth of manicures.
Okay, now imagine paying just $20 for a domestic flight. You can! Today! As a part of JetBlue's #JetBlueFlashFare sale, the airline just revealed prices so low they'll make you dizzy. The flash fares run as low as $20. Want to fly to New York and take your chance on the Hamilton lottery? You can do that for as little as $40.
All of today's flash fares are under $100, so now's the time to book a last-minute trip. Just think: Travel without financial guilt. Anything is possible. Book your flight, here.
