Eleven on Stranger Things may be a badass, but she also has some serious fears: being trapped in closets and other small spaces, hurting cute kittens, and pretty much anything that reminds her of Dr. Brenner.
Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, can add to that list. We already know Brown doesn't like moving walls. She's scared of Pop Rocks. And, according to her appearance on The Late Show last night, the young actress is also afraid of sharks, the dark, and, er, bungalows.
"Bungalows really freak me out," she told host Stephen Colbert.
"It's a house with no stairs," she explained, visibly squirming. "You have no place to escape. you're on one level. I don't know, I just feel safer with stairs. I don't run up stairs fast as I feel that I could fall, but I like stairs around me."
Fair enough. Stairs it is. Nobody pass her the real estate section.
Watch Brown reveal her fears in the video, below.
