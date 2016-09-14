Hackers leaked the medical files of Serena Williams, Simone Biles, Venus Williams, and basketball player Elena Delle Donne early Tuesday, the World Anti-Doping Agency confirms in a statement.
Russian hacking team "Fancy Bear" is reportedly behind the attack. The agency drew a connection between the earlier WADA whistle-blowing on Russian doping in the run-up to the Rio Olympics.
“WADA deeply regrets this situation and is very conscious of the threat that it represents to athletes whose confidential information has been divulged through this criminal act,” Olivier Niggli, WADA’s executive director, said in the statement. “WADA condemns these ongoing cyber-attacks that are being carried out in an attempt to undermine WADA and the global anti-doping system.”
Simone Biles released a pair of statements confirming that she has ADHD and takes medicine prescribed for it. She is, correctly, unashamed of doing so.
Having ADHD, and taking medicine for it is nothing to be ashamed of nothing that I'm afraid to let people know.— Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) September 13, 2016
Elena Delle Donne posted an image from her hospital bed following thumb surgery thanking the hackers for exposing that she was legally taking medication.
USA Gymnastics released a statement in support of Biles.
USA Gymnastics statement regarding Simone Biles and WADA hack: pic.twitter.com/YTq2iVS7Vu— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) September 13, 2016
Neither Williams sister has commented as this writing.
