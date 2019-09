Check Out The $27M Penthouse Kendall & Kylie Stayed In For Free During Fashion Week

One of the many perks of being a multimillionaire celebrity with a gigantic social media following in a luxury-obsessed culture is that you get free stuff. Often, people have to pay for stuff. But not celebs.Kendall and Kylie Jenner had an eventful fashion week, but they were able to retire to an oasis of calm in the city that never sleeps. That's courtesy of Andrew Azoulay of real estate company Douglas Elliman, who donated a $27 million penthouse to the pair for their fashion week housing. So nice of Andrew.The residence is four stories, situated in Tribeca, and looks like the set for a movie when the protagonist's partying starts getting a little out of hand.The sisters thanked the Elliman company for their experience on their social media.