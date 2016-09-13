In case cucumbers were getting boring, you can now purchase "snozzcumbers," the preferred snack of literary hero The Big Friendly Giant (He also goes by "The BFG."). Featured in Roald Dahl's classic children's novel, The Big Friendly Giant is known first and foremost for his, er, vegetarian tendencies. While most giants eat humans (obviously), the Big Friendly Giant opts for the snozzcumber. The fictional version is notably disgusting; the BFG compares its taste to that of frog skin or rotten fish. Delicious! (Don't you want some?)
Mashable reports that Morrisons, a supermarket in the U.K., will be selling "snozzcumbers" for Roald Dahl's 100th birthday. Lucky for shoppers, these veggies are really just large cucumbers. The grocery store touts them as "cucumbers for giants." Phew! No icky-poo snozzcumber flavor.
Morrison's isn't the only place celebrating the literary genius of Roald Dahl. September 13 is Roald Dahl Day. For a much tastier way to get in on the action: Voodoo Doughnuts in Portland will be selling a snozzcumber doughnut. We assume — but cannot guarantee — that it won't taste of frog skin.
We've teamed up with @roald_dahl to celebrate 100 years of #RoaldDahl. Introducing The Snozzcumber doughnut. Only available at our Voodoo Too location at 1501 NE Davis St for the month of September, this "dahlicious" Bavarian cream filled, chocolate & vanilla frosted doughnut topped with coco puff warts is $2.25 and partial proceeds go to @partnersinhealth who provide a preferential option for the poor in health care.
