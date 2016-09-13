We've teamed up with @roald_dahl to celebrate 100 years of #RoaldDahl. Introducing The Snozzcumber doughnut. Only available at our Voodoo Too location at 1501 NE Davis St for the month of September, this "dahlicious" Bavarian cream filled, chocolate & vanilla frosted doughnut topped with coco puff warts is $2.25 and partial proceeds go to @partnersinhealth who provide a preferential option for the poor in health care. #roalddahl100 #dahliciousdelights #TheBFG #voodoodoughnut #voodoodoughnuts #goodthingscomeinpinkboxes #themagicisinthehole #thesnozzcumber #snozzcumber #bavariancream #cocopuffs #100years #doughnuts

