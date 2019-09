Read Patricia Arquette's Touching Tribute To Sister Alexis

"Alexis was a brilliant artist and painter, a singer, an entertainer and an actor," the tribute begins. "Her career was cut short, not by her passing, but by her decision to live her truth and her life as a transgender woman. Despite the fact that there are few parts for trans actors, she refused to play roles that were demeaning or stereotypical. She was a vanguard in the fight for understanding and acceptance for all trans people."Alexis, who was born Robert Arquette, starred in films such as Pulp Fiction, The Wedding Singer, and Of Mice and Men. She transitioned in 2007, documenting the experience in the film, Alexis Arquette: She's My Brother "She fiercely lived her reality in a world where it is dangerous to be a trans person," the Arquettes' statement reads. "A world largely unready to accept differences among human beings, and where there is still the ugliness of violence and hostility towards people that we may not understand."