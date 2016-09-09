Something about the Kardashian clan makes us hungry for every intimate detail of their daily lives. We don't exactly know why, but they're just so interesting to us. Maybe that's something we should be ashamed of, but if they're fascinating enough for Barbara Walters, who cares? Luckily, the Kardashians are also people who love to live every moment in the spotlight, so we're constantly getting peeks into private pieces of their world. Most recently, Khloé let fans look inside an area of her house that many of us keep closed to even our closest confidantes: the bedside table.
On her app, Khloé posted a photo of the interior of her bedside table drawer and wrote a little explanation of all the most important items in it. Her drawer is full of relaxation tools, like lavender essential oil from L'Occitane and Nubian Heritage Mango Butter Hand Cream. She's also got a bottle of Excedrin Migraine and a BackJoy Roller Ball to work out any pain before bed. There's a Bible, a purple journal, reading glasses, and a lighter for all her candles. Most importantly, Khloé keeps Hot Tamales and Australian strawberry licorice in her bedside table — a super smart (and secretive) place to keep a candy stash.
Still, the candy might be the most exciting item in the drawer, which makes us wonder if she cleaned out any weird stuff before the photo was taken. We like to think Khloé would never be dishonest with us, though, and she does have a few odd items that go unexplained. For instance, at the back of the drawer is a 25-foot tape measure that she leaves completely unacknowledged in her caption. All in all, this seems to be a pretty tame and practical bedside table drawer.
On her app, Khloé posted a photo of the interior of her bedside table drawer and wrote a little explanation of all the most important items in it. Her drawer is full of relaxation tools, like lavender essential oil from L'Occitane and Nubian Heritage Mango Butter Hand Cream. She's also got a bottle of Excedrin Migraine and a BackJoy Roller Ball to work out any pain before bed. There's a Bible, a purple journal, reading glasses, and a lighter for all her candles. Most importantly, Khloé keeps Hot Tamales and Australian strawberry licorice in her bedside table — a super smart (and secretive) place to keep a candy stash.
Still, the candy might be the most exciting item in the drawer, which makes us wonder if she cleaned out any weird stuff before the photo was taken. We like to think Khloé would never be dishonest with us, though, and she does have a few odd items that go unexplained. For instance, at the back of the drawer is a 25-foot tape measure that she leaves completely unacknowledged in her caption. All in all, this seems to be a pretty tame and practical bedside table drawer.
Advertisement