Sometimes, you gotta catch 'em all. Other times, you gotta sell 'em all. The Wall Street Journal reports that the man responsible for your Pokémon Go obsession recently put his glamorous Manhattan penthouse on the market. Al Khan, a licensing executive, is credited with bringing Pokémon, as well as other Japanese imports such as Yu-Gi-Oh!, to the United States. You can imagine what sort of home the experienced licensing exec might own. (Hint: it's huge.)
Spanning over 3,000 square feet, the penthouse apartment in Midtown South is the type of home we only fantasize about in the wee hours of the night. Here's what the $18.95 million asking price will get you: three bedrooms, four floors, a private pool, and seven outdoor terraces. Those alone amount to almost 1,800 square feet of space.
Here's what we want to know: Is the home a Pokémon gym — or at least a Pokémon-littered locale? Because if it's not, we're not interested.
Click through to see photos of the bananas apartment.
