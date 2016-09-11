Update: Two of the charges against Desiigner were dropped on September 10, reports Pitchfork.
As Desiigner left Manhattan Criminal Court, records online showed that both the weapons and drugs charges brought against him had been dropped.
Desiigner was arrested following a road rage incident where he allegedly brandished a weapon during a driving altercation. He was charged with criminal possession of a loaded weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and third-degree menacing. Both the weapons and drugs charges were classified as felonies.
Police told TMZ that a search of Desiigner's vehicle didn't reveal a gun, leading authorities to drop the charge.
Designer still faces two misdemeanor charges: one for menacing and another for criminal possession of a controlled substance.
.@LifeOfDesiigner just released from police custody at Manhattan Criminal Court pic.twitter.com/f6kCLagZJc— dale w eisinger (@daleweisinger) September 10, 2016
This story was originally published on September 9, 2016.
Desiigner, the rapper behind this summer's popular song "Panda," was arrested by the New York Police Department on September 8, for criminal possession of a loaded weapon, criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, and menacing, as Billboard reports. The 19-year-old was with four other men when their Cadillac Escalade was pulled over by the police in Manhattan, an NYPD spokesperson has confirmed to both Billboard and Rolling Stone.
As details emerge, it appears that Desiigner, whose real name is Sidney Royel Selby III, and his crew inside got into an altercation with another driver, which resulted in the rapper pointing a loaded gun at the motorist. The Cadillac then drove away, but not before the other driver took down the vehicle's license plate number and reported the incident to the police. The police then located the car and pulled it over. The NYPD reports to have found prescription pills (including OxyContin) out in plain sight. Two of the other men accompanying Desiigner also received charges —for possession of marijuana and possession of a forged instrument.
The Brooklyn-native is signed to Kanye West's G.O.O.D. Music label. It's unclear how all this might affect his budding career.
