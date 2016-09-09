This Woman Won Free Pizza For A Year — & Donated It To Homeless Youth

Winning free food is one of life's greatest joys. Honestly, even if the food isn't that great, it's thrilling to be rewarded with snacks for absolutely no reason. So if we were on the receiving end of an entire year supply of free pizza — incontrovertibly the most magical food around — we'd probably hold on to every slice for dear life. That's why what this woman in Detroit did with her year of Little Caesars pizza is so incredibly heartwarming.
Hannah Spooner and her boyfriend, Pete, went to eat at Little Caesars one day, and on a whim, entered to win a year of free pizza. They didn't expect to win, so when Hannah got the call a few days later that she would be getting $500 worth of free pizza for a year, she couldn't believe it.
Spooner — who is only 19 years old, by the way — selflessly decided that she wanted the winnings to go some place where it would really make a difference. She told Inside Edition, "Detroit is going through a lot of negativity. I wanted somewhere close to home that would be affected by my donation."
After getting a tour of Covenant House Michigan, a local shelter for homeless youth, Spooner decided to pass along her winnings to the organization. Of her visit to the shelter, she said, "I could tell it would actually make a difference. I would actually see people who benefitted from it. They were really sweet, warm and welcoming." So, this story proves the only thing that could make you feel better than free pizza is an ample serving of generosity.
