Pizza Is A Better Workplace Motivator Than Money, Says World's Most Obvious Study

Is there really anything on this planet better than pizza? The combo of melted cheese, customizable toppings, and variety of crust options is truly unbeatable. And for many of us — I'm looking at you, fellow millennial ladies — pizza is the key to our hearts. There's no denying its deliciousness, but did you know it's also a powerful motivational tool? If you're like me, then, yes. But now there's real evidence to prove what we've known all along.A study presented in Dan Ariely 's new book, Payoff: The Hidden Logic That Shapes Our Motivations, revealed that pizza can unlock a person's full potential, First We Feast reported (probably feeling very vindicated in the process). The experiment presented in the book took place at a semiconductor factory in Israel. There, the workers were separated into four groups, and each group was promised a different reward for their work. The rewards included $30 bonuses, "well done" text messages from the boss, and, you guessed it, pizza. There was also a control group, which wasn't promised any sort of incentive. Must have been a bummer to be placed in that group.