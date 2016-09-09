Remember back when humans used AOL and had screen names like "Shopgirl?" The movie You've Got Mail captures this moment in history — and Buzzfeed's Jen Lewis decided to revisit it by actually emailing "Shopgirl" and her love interest "NY152."
There had to be people with these email addresses somewhere, right?
Her email was to the point. The subject line read "Hey guys!" and the body of the email said "Are you still in love or what?"
Sadly, delivery to both addresses failed. But that doesn't mean they don't exist. When Lewis tried to create them herself, AOL told her they were taken.
What we want to know is what happened to those people in 1998 when the movie came out. Maybe they had to leave AOL after being bombarded with misdirected fan mail?
We may never know what it was that drove these accounts off the Internet, but at least their fictional owners ended up together in the movie.
I emailed the accounts from “You’ve Got Mail” and here’s what happenedhttps://t.co/EimmS5LeyN— Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) September 8, 2016
(Spoiler alert: nothing happened)
