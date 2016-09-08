You Can Buy Jackie & JFK's Stunning Virginia Ranch For A Cool $5.59M

As a couple, John and Jacqueline Kennedy exuded charm and class, so it's no surprise that the Virginia ranch that they designed and built in 1963 is stunning. Named "Wexford" after the area of Ireland from which the Kennedy family originated, the home is 5,055 square feet of comfortable and simple elegance.
Jackie had a hand in every design feature of the home, which she wanted to serve as a private escape for her and her family. With four bedrooms and four and a half baths, the rancher had enough space for the Kennedy clan and guests to gather. The property also features a pool, horse stables, and even an underground bunker. Here, there was fun to be had by the whole family, plus their secret service team.
Though the home was meant to provide a respite from their busy, public lives, the Kennedys were only able to spend a total of two weeks together there before JFK's tragic assassination, according to House Beautiful.
Redfin reports that the Kennedy estate has been on and off the market since 2013. It was originally listed for $10.995 million, perhaps because of its historical significance and large property size. If you're looking to purchase the masterpiece of a home now, though, you won't have to shell out quite as much. It's currently going for $5.59 million. We know that's still a lot money, but once you see this gorgeous estate, it might seem worth it. (House Beautiful)
