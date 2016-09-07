Brunch-Flavored Candy Exists — & We Are Screaming

Love it or hate it, candy corn is a seasonal staple. When fall rolls around and we see these appropriately colored little candies, all just feels right in the world. But this year, the classic CC game has been changed. Brach's just released limited edition brunch-flavored candy corn, only at Target. We're talking about flavors like French Toast & Maple Syrup, Waffles & Strawberries, and even Chocolate Chip & Pancakes. We can't decide where these anomalies lie on the spectrum of disgusting to delicious. And we're also left wondering, Why no bacon flavor?
Thanks to the team at Pop Sugar, who got their hands on a bag, we've got an idea of what purchasers are in for. Aside from an "overwhelming" maple syrup scent with a "too sweet" taste (fans of classic candy corn shouldn't mind that), the overall consensus was that each separate flavor really did taste like its respective brunch dish. And that, candy corn-loving friends, sounds like a sweet, syrupy success.
Thanks to the team at Pop Sugar, who got their hands on a bag, we've got an idea of what purchasers are in for. Aside from an "overwhelming" maple syrup scent with a "too sweet" taste (fans of classic candy corn shouldn't mind that), the overall consensus was that each separate flavor really did taste like its respective brunch dish. And that, candy corn-loving friends, sounds like a sweet, syrupy success.
Advertisement