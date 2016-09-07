Starbucks Is Testing Out Its First Ever Weekend Brunch Menu

There’s only one thing better than Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and that’s Pumpkin Spice Lattes and brunch. According to blogger Starbucks Melody, this combination is a glorious reality at 78 Starbucks locations in Portland and Seattle. Served weekends from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., the brunch menu features items like quiche, Belgian waffles, and baked French toast, which are displayed alongside other items in the pastry case.
A Starbucks representative confirmed that testing of the menu began on August 27th, and has no definitive end date. According to Eater, the coffee chain did not give any information on the future availability of these items, or whether or not they planned to introduce the menu to other cities.
Perhaps the brand is hoping that brunch will coast on the success of their other breakfast options, such as their breakfast sandwiches, the sales of which increased 40% from 2015 to 2016. The difference, Eater points out, is that the brunch options are less portable, meaning customers would be more likely to enjoy their waffles in-store.
Absent from the brunch menu? Cocktails. While a Bloody Mary Frappuccino sounds like a nightmare, a Mimosa Frappuccino is something we could all get behind.
