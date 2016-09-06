Kourtney Kardashian is already well-known for her dedication to popular (but perhaps questionable) health fads, such as coconut oil, DIY deodorant, and Manuka honey. But now she's opening up about her commitment to a research-backed healthy habit that we can definitely get behind. In an interview for Cosmopolitan's October issue, the reality star explained why she refuses to use the word "fat" around her daughter, Penelope.
"There are so many conversations that we have without thinking the kids are listening. I just don't want to start getting anybody self-conscious," Kardashian said, when asked about a specific scene from the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she tells mother Kris Jenner not to say "fat" when Penelope is around.
"They say if a mother is confident about her body, that the daughters are way more likely to not have eating disorders. I'm fine about my body but I'll notice little things. If I'm like, 'Ugh, I hate this outfit! I'm changing!' My daughter will try on tons of outfits before she's happy," she continued.
Kardashian got it totally right here. One study found that a woman's attitude toward food and her own weight has lasting effects on her daughter's body image, while another showed that women with concerns about their weight are more likely to try to control their daughters', as well.
Our mothers can have a major impact on our body image — for better or for worse. We love that Kardashian's health concerns extend beyond banishing anything with gluten in it from her kitchen (which, by the way, Kourtney, might not be the best move anyway). She clearly has her children's total well-being in mind, and that includes their self-confidence and overall happiness.
If you needed any more proof that Kardashian has this "mom" thing down, consider this quote from the same interview: "If we're at Disneyland, we're definitely gonna eat churros. You have to live a little bit."
"There are so many conversations that we have without thinking the kids are listening. I just don't want to start getting anybody self-conscious," Kardashian said, when asked about a specific scene from the current season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, in which she tells mother Kris Jenner not to say "fat" when Penelope is around.
"They say if a mother is confident about her body, that the daughters are way more likely to not have eating disorders. I'm fine about my body but I'll notice little things. If I'm like, 'Ugh, I hate this outfit! I'm changing!' My daughter will try on tons of outfits before she's happy," she continued.
Kardashian got it totally right here. One study found that a woman's attitude toward food and her own weight has lasting effects on her daughter's body image, while another showed that women with concerns about their weight are more likely to try to control their daughters', as well.
Our mothers can have a major impact on our body image — for better or for worse. We love that Kardashian's health concerns extend beyond banishing anything with gluten in it from her kitchen (which, by the way, Kourtney, might not be the best move anyway). She clearly has her children's total well-being in mind, and that includes their self-confidence and overall happiness.
If you needed any more proof that Kardashian has this "mom" thing down, consider this quote from the same interview: "If we're at Disneyland, we're definitely gonna eat churros. You have to live a little bit."
Advertisement