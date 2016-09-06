Now let's get back into bed and watch Netflix, because Beyoncé has been put on vocal rest. On Monday evening, the MetLife Stadium released a statement postponing the New Jersey venue's September 7th show after Beyoncé was given "strict doctor’s orders" for vocal rest. Instead, fans with tickets for the event will have to save them until October 7th, when the singer will make her rescheduled stop at the stadium.
Anyone lucky enough to have tickets to her following performances need not fear. MetLife reports that there are "no changes to any additional dates at this time,” confirming that the newly 35-year-old singer will be making stops in St. Louis, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Nashville as scheduled.
"Live Nation and Parkwood Entertainment apologize for any inconvenience," the statement concludes.
In response to the news, fans have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #PrayForBeyonce to wish for the singer's speedy recovery.
queen please get better soon #PrayForBeyonce pic.twitter.com/5iNY2I04fX— charese 🏁 (@rusevslegacy) September 5, 2016
In order to preserve the wondrous gift of her voice to the world Beyoncé has postponed one of her shows. Beyhive lets #PrayForBeyoncé ❤️❤️— junglejim (@tippanyonce) September 5, 2016
Although it's causing other members of the Beyhive to accidentally freak out.
#PrayForBeyonce I thought something happened to Queen. My heart stopped. I hate y'all 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/6waeEELJJh— Whit O'Brien (@I_Slayy) September 5, 2016
This #PrayForBeyonce hashtag nearly sent me into shock. She's just on vocal rest. Y'all can't be scaring people like this 😭😭😭😭😭— J O S H. (@ModernBlk) September 5, 2016
I saw #PrayForBeyonce trending and almost passed out 😩 she just on vocal rest y'all play entirely too much lmao— T (@torisoproper) September 5, 2016
The world won’t have to wait too long, however, since Beyoncé takes the stage in St. Louis just this Saturday. Until then, she’ll be getting some much-needed rest until she’s ready to slay her way out of the silence.
