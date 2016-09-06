Beyoncé Postpones "Formation" Tour Stop After Being Put On Vocal Rest

Kathryn Lindsay
Now let's get back into bed and watch Netflix, because Beyoncé has been put on vocal rest. On Monday evening, the MetLife Stadium released a statement postponing the New Jersey venue's September 7th show after Beyoncé was given "strict doctor’s orders" for vocal rest. Instead, fans with tickets for the event will have to save them until October 7th, when the singer will make her rescheduled stop at the stadium.

Anyone lucky enough to have tickets to her following performances need not fear. MetLife reports that there are "no changes to any additional dates at this time,” confirming that the newly 35-year-old singer will be making stops in St. Louis, Los Angeles, Santa Clara, Houston, New Orleans, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Nashville as scheduled.

"Live Nation and Parkwood Entertainment apologize for any inconvenience," the statement concludes.

In response to the news, fans have taken to Twitter with the hashtag #PrayForBeyonce to wish for the singer's speedy recovery.
Although it's causing other members of the Beyhive to accidentally freak out.
The world won’t have to wait too long, however, since Beyoncé takes the stage in St. Louis just this Saturday. Until then, she’ll be getting some much-needed rest until she’s ready to slay her way out of the silence.
