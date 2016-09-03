Perhaps we are witnessing the dawn of the next Newman's Own. Or the next Mansinthe. Pharrell Williams, collaborator of collaborators, has just announced that he and his family are launching a specialty food brand to be sold at Dean & DeLuca stores in 2017.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, Williams and his father, Pharoah Williams, announced the creation of The Williams Family Kitchen at the Dean & DeLuca in Bangkok. The "Happy" singer is already known as a producer, musician, fashion designer, and children's book author. But in actuality, this latest venture is more a reflection of his father's talents than his own. By trade, Pharoah used to be a handyman, but his pastime has always been feeding his family.
"His recipes are so good — my whole family is addicted to his cooking," the younger Williams said at the event. "Our father-son agreement was that he would make food with healthier ingredients that were a better choice for his lifestyle and would essentially help add years to his life. The kitchen is where everyone hangs out to talk and eat, hence the name."
Asked in a separate interview at the event about what kinds of food his father specialized in at home, Pharrell was vague. He said, "We're not supposed to tell."
