You Can Now Buy Baby Avocados

You know how sometimes you don't want a whole avocado? Now, there's a way for you to get just a little bit of that amazing avocado flavor without worrying about what to do with the rest of the avocado.Babycados (says Food & Wine ) were a huge sensation in the UK, where Marks & Spencer sold the little nugget-sized stone fruit to enthusiastic shoppers. They also have huge ones, Carla avocados , but we don't care about those.Now, they've made the hop across the pond. Tasting Table says a recent sighting at the Santa Monica Famer's Market has “reignited the frenzy” for baby avocados. Babycados.Loogit they're so small and perfect.