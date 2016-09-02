You Can Now Buy Baby Avocados

You know how sometimes you don't want a whole avocado? Now, there's a way for you to get just a little bit of that amazing avocado flavor without worrying about what to do with the rest of the avocado.
Babycados (says Food & Wine) were a huge sensation in the UK, where Marks & Spencer sold the little nugget-sized stone fruit to enthusiastic shoppers. They also have huge ones, Carla avocados, but we don't care about those.
Now, they've made the hop across the pond. Tasting Table says a recent sighting at the Santa Monica Famer's Market has “reignited the frenzy” for baby avocados. Babycados.
Loogit they're so small and perfect.
Babycados (says Food & Wine) were a huge sensation in the UK, where Marks & Spencer sold the little nugget-sized stone fruit to enthusiastic shoppers. They also have huge ones, Carla avocados, but we don't care about those.
Now, they've made the hop across the pond. Tasting Table says a recent sighting at the Santa Monica Famer's Market has “reignited the frenzy” for baby avocados. Babycados.
Loogit they're so small and perfect.
So watch out for them. It's only a matter of time.
Advertisement