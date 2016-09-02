The bloopers for a commercial for Dysart's Restaurant in Bangor, Maine have gone viral as an elderly gentleman struggles to say "baked in a buttery flaky crust."
You're probably thinking: "That's lame. That's something my aunt (who I don't even like and am friends with on Facebook only because she sends me $20 on my birthday, which really isn't that much when you think about it) would send me." Well, you're wrong. And you should really be nicer to your family.
This commercial is actually a stunning commentary on the human condition. This man, who has gone from gray to white, simply cannot say "baked in a buttery flaky crust." And his acting partner, she does not like it one bit. Watch.
At 0:18, her face is falling. But look at his. He's got this. He knows he does. (He doesn't got it.) She's mouthing the words along with him. Amazing.
Or, what about 0:45. "Dan! Flaky!" Marry us. Adopt us. Just hang out with us.
Also, his laugh. "Ha-HA!" Perfect. We would strangle him after the second time we heard it.
At 1:42, she tries to say it. And she can't. Wonderful. They're trapped for eternity.
Eventually, all things must end. But watch this thing.
