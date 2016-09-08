Fall, a.k.a. prime TV-watching season, is finally here — so let the games begin. But before you sit down to spend some quality time with your favorite returning characters, ask yourself this: Are you sure you remember where things left off during the spring finales? We didn't think so.



So if you can't recall exactly who was in peril in May, or who was about to get married, or which secret agents were on the brink of a breakup, don't sweat it. We've got you covered. Our guide will clue you into who got coupled up, who broke things off, and who might have been killed with a baseball bat.



Don't be that person constantly asking your friends to pause the DVR to refresh your memory. Go back to your favorite shows totally prepared. It should go without saying, but just in case: Spoilers ahead!

