Jenn Im's library is not just for show.
It's doesn't matter where you are in life; you always have the capacity to learn. Books aren't just there for school assignments or pretty coffee-table decorations. They can inspire us and make us appreciate what we already have, as well as help us figure out what we need. Sometimes a main character could be searching for exactly what we're searching for (as was the case for Im). Other times, the story is so moving that it stays with you for the rest of your life.
Im visits one of the more legendary bookstores in L.A., Book Soup, which has a multitude of events, readings, and all the books you could ever need — all smack dab in the middle of West Hollywood.
In this episode, Im tells us the three books that influenced her and keep her inspired. Watch and read on!
