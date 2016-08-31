When it comes to spoilers about the upcoming season of American Horror Story, Evan Peters, one of the show's stars, isn't talking. His hair, however, is telling a story — maybe. The theme of AHS' sixth season is officially on lockdown, but when questioned by The Wrap, Peters seemed to imply his new red locks will be featured somehow on this very mysterious season.
“Yes, I’m trying to figure out if I can say,” he told The Wrap when asked if his new hair color was for AHS. “Yes, I didn’t do this to my hair. Yeah."
Now fans just need to figure out which of the 19 AHS trailers (only one of them actually capturing the theme of the upcoming season) could include a redhead. Maybe a crimson-haired farm boy from one of the many agrarian trailers? Or strawberry-colored hair going down the drain like in "Bathing Beauty"? Viewers will probably have to wait until September 14 to know for sure, unless they release a trailer about a demonic Ron Weasley. That would be a dead giveaway.
