Pharrell Is Collaborating With His Family On A Very Personal Project

We're delighted to announce “The Williams Family Kitchen,” our product line in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning artist and producer @Pharrell, and his family, based on their delicious recipes. On why he chose Dean & DeLuca to collaborate with, Pharrell says, "It's the top of the top — the best of the best." The feeling is mutual and we can't wait to share these incredible products with you soon.

A photo posted by DEAN & DELUCA (@deandeluca) on Aug 29, 2016 at 12:53pm PDT