Pharrell Is Collaborating With His Family On A Very Personal Project

Pharrell, the master of collaboration and never aging a single day, is coming out with a specialty food product line inspired by his family's cooking.
Williams and family will collaborate with high-end grocer Dean & Deluca to bring the products to stores. The grocery chain announced the partnership in an Instagram post yesterday featuring Pharrell sitting alone.
The line, entitled The Williams Family Kitchen, will debut in stores early next year. The Williams Family Kitchen is inspired by his father Pharaoh's cooking and other family recipes.
“[My father’s] recipes are so good — my whole family is addicted to his cooking,” Williams told People at the Bangkok, Thailand Dean & DeLuca location on Monday.
We're delighted to announce “The Williams Family Kitchen,” our product line in collaboration with Grammy Award-winning artist and producer @Pharrell, and his family, based on their delicious recipes. On why he chose Dean & DeLuca to collaborate with, Pharrell says, "It's the top of the top — the best of the best." The feeling is mutual and we can't wait to share these incredible products with you soon.
“By partnering with a powerhouse like Pharrell, [Dean & Deluca CEO] Sorapoj [Techakraisri] and I are building on Dean & Deluca’s history of excellence as a curator of some of the world’s most premium products,” Vice President Charles Finch said in a release. “Together we will continue to build the brand’s presence in the luxury and entertainment sectors through this and similar upcoming partnerships.”
The line was also accompanied by a video announcement, viewable below.
