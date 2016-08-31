This New Hershey's Kiss Flavor Definitely Takes The Cake

In honor of Hershey's 109th birthday, the company is celebrating with a new flavor of Kisses that's perfect for the occasion.
As Delish reported, Hershey's Kisses now come in Birthday Cake. With their polka dot wrapping, Hershey's promises that they "pack the taste of birthday cake into just one bite, complete with a satisfying crunch."
That crunch apparently comes from colorful cookies that are mixed into the white chocolate.
This specialty flavor joins other not-just-chocolate Kisses like cherry cordial, cookies and cream, mint truffle, pumpkin spice, candy cane and confetti. The last was a limited-time only flavor that was white chocolate with rainbow sprinkles.
These specialty Kisses are available at Walmart, but no word yet on how long they're going to stick around.
The most exciting part of these new birthday cake Kisses is thinking about all the fun things you can make with them, including an actual birthday cake.
Seriously, just think of how this new candy can elevate your s'mores.
