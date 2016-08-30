Beyoncé had a big night at the MTV Video Music Awards, and to celebrate she went out for pizza with a few of her friends.
According to First We Feast, Beyoncé didn't have just any New York pizza though, she headed to a cozy little joint in Nolita called Pasquale Jones for some wood-fired pies with her hubby Jay Z.
This celebratory dinner though wasn't just for two, instead it was star-studded. Bey and Jay were joined by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian; Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, and Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie.
According to First We Feast, Beyoncé didn't have just any New York pizza though, she headed to a cozy little joint in Nolita called Pasquale Jones for some wood-fired pies with her hubby Jay Z.
This celebratory dinner though wasn't just for two, instead it was star-studded. Bey and Jay were joined by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian; Alicia Keys and her husband Swizz Beatz, and Diddy and his girlfriend Cassie.
While this post-VMAs dinner was the ultimate gathering of the hip-hop minds, it's clear they were also really enjoying their meal. Just look at the size of Jay Z's wine glass. Now that's a party glass.
No surprise being that, according to Eater, Pasquale Jones uses its pizza to get people in the door, but ends up "exposing us to wines we've never heard of." Apparently, by filling big glasses full of it, in the case of Jay.
Eater also said Neopolitan-style joint "might be the city's poshest pizzeria," selling $125 rib steaks and vintage Dom Perignon. Only the best for Beyoncé.
Though we imagine if you want to eat as well as Beyoncé, you're now going to have to wait a little longer for a reservation.
Advertisement